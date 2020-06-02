South Korea May Join Expanded G7 as Formal Member - Reports

South Korea may join the expanded Group of Seven (G7) as its formal member following recent talks between US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) South Korea may join the expanded Group of Seven (G7) as its formal member following recent talks between US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

The two presidents discussed over the telephone on Monday the progress made on convening the G7 world leaders' summit, prior to which Trump said he had planned to invite South Korea, Russia, Australia and India to the extended G7 meeting, after calling the group's current makeup "outdated." Moon said he was willing to accept Trump's invitation to this year's summit, which traditionally comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

According to the media outlet, citing Presidential Spokesman Kang Min-seok, if Moon travels to the United States for this year's G7 summit, it would mean that South Korea would become a "formal member of the new international mechanism," and not a temporary observer.

The summit was due to take place in the United States in June but was postponed until at least September due to the COVID-19 pandemic.