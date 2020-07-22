South Korea May Join Global Efforts to Develop, Supply COVID Vaccine - Health Authorities

South Korea is considering joining the ongoing international efforts to develop and supply vaccines against the novel coronavirus, Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) South Korea is considering joining the ongoing international efforts to develop and supply vaccines against the novel coronavirus, Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip said on Wednesday.

Major international organizations, including the World Health Organization and the Vaccine Alliance, are currently working on the development of the COVID-19 vaccines together to secure fair access to future supplies.

"Our government is considering participating in international efforts," Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip said during a regular briefing, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency, adding that Seoul may also provide financial assistance.

According to the official, South Korea's participation in the process can help ensure rapid and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

As of now, several countries are involved in vaccine development. An adenoviral vaccine, jointly developed by the University of Oxford and the pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, is approaching the final stage of clinical evaluation. The company is now running Phase 3 trials in Brazil and South Africa, and plans to conduct them in the United States in several weeks as well.

The pharmaceutical firm said in June that it would supply up to 2 billion doses of the vaccine worldwide. It has already struck deals with the UK government, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. The company has also signed a deal with Russian pharmaceutical company R-Pharm and South Korea's SK Bioscience.