South Korea May Resume Construction of Nuclear Reactors in 2025 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The new government of South Korea is planning to restart the construction of two nuclear reactors in the North Gyeongsang province in 2025, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The work on the Shin-Hanul reactors number 3 and 4 was suspended in 2017, as the previous president, Moon Jae-in, was trying to move away from using nuclear energy.

According to the agency, the transition team of President Yoon Suk-yeol suggested in its key policy implementation plan to resume the construction of the two 1,400-megawatt units in the Uljin county in the first half of 2025.

Yoon stated on multiple occasions during his election campaign that he will abandon the idea of phasing out nuclear energy, promoted by his predecessor.