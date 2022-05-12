UrduPoint.com

South Korea May Resume Construction Of Nuclear Reactors In 2025 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 01:10 AM

South Korea May Resume Construction of Nuclear Reactors in 2025 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The new government of South Korea is planning to restart the construction of two nuclear reactors in the North Gyeongsang province in 2025, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The work on the Shin-Hanul reactors number 3 and 4 was suspended in 2017, as the previous president, Moon Jae-in, was trying to move away from using nuclear energy.

According to the agency, the transition team of President Yoon Suk-yeol suggested in its key policy implementation plan to resume the construction of the two 1,400-megawatt units in the Uljin county in the first half of 2025.

Yoon stated on multiple occasions during his election campaign that he will abandon the idea of phasing out nuclear energy, promoted by his predecessor.

Related Topics

Election Nuclear South Korea 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinf ..

UK to Sign Agreement With Finland, Sweden to Reinforce European Security - Downi ..

28 minutes ago
 US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet O ..

US Judge Orders Trump to Pay $110,000 Fine, Meet Other Conditions to Lift Contem ..

49 minutes ago
 US Budget Hits Surplus Record of $308Bln in April ..

US Budget Hits Surplus Record of $308Bln in April as Federal Revenues Jump - Tre ..

49 minutes ago
 Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusi ..

Punjab govt issues formal notification for inclusion of Khatm-i-Nabuwwat oath in ..

49 minutes ago
 NATO-Russia Nuclear Standoff Looming Amid Nordics' ..

NATO-Russia Nuclear Standoff Looming Amid Nordics' Accession Bid

1 hour ago
 Sullivan Discusses Consequences of Ukraine Conflic ..

Sullivan Discusses Consequences of Ukraine Conflict With Egypt's Sisi - White Ho ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.