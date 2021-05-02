UrduPoint.com
South Korea May Soon Face COVID-19 Vaccine Shortages - Health Authority

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) South Korea fears an oncoming shortage in COVID-19 vaccines as less that 10% of the country's AstraZeneca doses are left in stock amid possible delays in further shipments, the health authority said on Sunday.

So far, the country secured 2 million AstraZeneca doses with 1.82 million people having received their first jab and only 166,716 doses remaining in stock, which are expected to run out in less than two days.

Health authorities added that they are planning to secure an additional 8.67 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine via the World Health Organisation's (WHO) COVAX Facility project by June.

The AstraZeneca vaccine was administered to care home residents and employees over the age of 65, as well as health care workers, pharmacists and patients.

Other vaccines such as Pfizer are also administered in South Korea and are also seeing a "temporary supply imbalance," the health authorities said on Friday as quoted by Yonhap news.

The delays in vaccine shipments are raising concerns over the country's plans to vaccinate around 12 million people by the end of June as a way to achieve herd immunity by November.

According to the Korea Disease Control Agency (KDCA), since the start of the vaccination rollout on February 26, only 6.6% of the population have received at least the first dose of their COVID-19 vaccine.

On April 26, South Korea has signed a contract with Pfizer to receive an extra 40 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, which would raise the total number of vaccines ordered by the country through the COVAX global vaccine project to 192 millions doses, enough to vaccinate 99 million people.

