UrduPoint.com

South Korea, Mercosur Bloc Begin New Round Of Free Trade Negotiations - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 08:50 PM

South Korea, Mercosur Bloc Begin New Round of Free Trade Negotiations - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) South Korea and the Southern Common Market, also known as Mercosur, have launched a five-day meeting on free trade and cooperation, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Seoul and South America's trade bloc have been holding negotiations since 2018.

During this week's meeting, the sides are expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including intellectual rights, according to the media outlet.

The seventh round of negotiations will last through Friday.

Mercosur was founded in 1991 to promote a common space to generate commercial and investment opportunities through the integration of South American economies into the international market. The organization includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay as members, as well as Bolivia, Chile Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, and Suriname as associate members.

Related Topics

Argentina Ecuador Brazil Bolivia Paraguay Peru South Korea Chile Suriname Colombia Guyana Uruguay 2018 Market Media Industry

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: ..

Sheikh Zayed focussed on empowering Emirati women: Nahyan bin Mubarak

10 minutes ago
 RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on S ..

RTA opens Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station on Sept. 1st

10 minutes ago
 SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for student ..

SEHA announces free COVID-19 PCR tests for students

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new ambassadors to the UAE

1 hour ago
 MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tes ..

MoHAP announces reduction in price of COVID-19 tests nationwide

2 hours ago
 UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in governm ..

UAE, Sudan launch strategic partnership in government modernisation

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.