South Korea Might Purchase About 20 US F-35B Jets - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 04:28 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) South Korea has begun procedures on determining how many vertical takeoff and landing jets it needs to purchase to equip its envisioned light aircraft carrier that is expected to be deployed by 2033, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a government source, adding that it will likely be 20 US F-35B jets.

According to the source, the F-35B is the only model that meets South Korea's requirement of having stealth capabilities.

At the same time, the source said that the exact number of jets and the acquisition plan "will be specified in line with the schedule to build the landing platform helicopter ship.

The F-35B was modified for the US Marine Corps with the ability to take off and land vertically, while also providing fifth-generation electronic surveillance and weapons capabilities. Notably, South Korea already has a contract to buy 40 F-35A variant aircraft for the Air Force, with deliveries expected to continue through the mid-2020s.

