Open Menu

South Korea Military Says 'fully Ready' As Drone Flights Anger North

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 03:20 PM

South Korea military says 'fully ready' as drone flights anger North

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) South Korea's military said on Monday it was "fully ready" to respond after North Korea ordered troops on the border to prepare to fire in a dispute over drone flights to Pyongyang.

The nuclear-armed North has accused Seoul of flying drones over its capital to drop propaganda leaflets filled with "inflammatory rumours and rubbish", and warned on Sunday that it would consider it "a declaration of war" if another drone was detected.

Seoul's military initially denied it was behind the flights, with local speculation centred on activist groups in the South that have long sent propaganda and US Currency northwards, typically by balloon.

But the North insists Seoul is officially to blame, announcing late on Sunday it had told eight artillery brigades already on war footing "to get fully ready to open fire" and also reinforced air observation posts in Pyongyang.

"Our military is closely monitoring the situation and standing fully ready," Lee Seong-joon, a spokesman for the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), told a news briefing.

Pyongyang claims propaganda drones have infiltrated the capital's airspace three times in recent days, with leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister threatening a "horrible disaster" unless they stop.

Kim Yo Jong said in a statement early on Monday the drone flights were "an unpardonable, malicious challenge to our state".

The JCS neither confirmed nor denied on Monday that Seoul's military was responsible for sending drones across the border, instead calling the North's claim "shameless".

"The North can't even confirm the origin of a drone in the Pyongyang sky but is placing blame on the South -- all the while keeping a shut mouth on its sending of a drone southward on 10 occasions," spokesman Lee said.

The United Nations Command, which oversees the armistice that ended active fighting in the 1950 to 1953 Korean War, said it was aware of the North Korean claim.

"The command is currently investigating the matter in strict accordance with the Armistice Agreement," it said. The two Koreas remain technically at war.

In another statement released later on Monday, Kim Yo Jong said the North "clearly knows" that the "military dregs" of the South Koreans are to blame for the drones.

She added that the United States, which has a military alliance with South Korea, should also be held responsible.

"If the sovereignty of a nuclear weapons state was violated by mongrels tamed by Yankees, the master of those dogs should be held accountable for this," she said.

Related Topics

Drone Fire United Nations Nuclear Pyongyang Seoul Alliance South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong Border Sunday All Agreement

Recent Stories

Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes vira ..

Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional am ..

Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..

43 minutes ago
 Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admir ..

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..

46 minutes ago
 Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: ..

Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise ..

Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea

53 minutes ago
 Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

2 hours ago
Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan

Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorr ..

Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow

4 hours ago
 U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lah ..

U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for ..

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World