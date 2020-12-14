South Korea Mobilizes Special Forces to Help in COVID-19 Response in Seoul Area - Reports

South Korea has mobilized more than 300 officers of the army's Special Warfare Command to help public health centers in Seoul and the surrounding areas handle the coronavirus pandemic amid a surge in infections, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) South Korea has mobilized more than 300 officers of the army's Special Warfare Command to help public health centers in Seoul and the surrounding areas handle the coronavirus pandemic amid a surge in infections, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

On Sunday, the country confirmed more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, with nearly 80 percent of them recorded in Seoul, as well as the western city of Incheon and the Gyeonggi province near the capital.

According to the news agency, 379 officers were sent to 79 public health centers across the metropolitan area to assist in contact tracing, data management and transferring samples for virus tests for two months.

Apart from that, the country's defense ministry intends to send 56 military doctors, 18 nurses and 486 officials to recently established temporary testing centers in the greater Seoul area, Yonhap added.