UrduPoint.com

South Korea Mulling Making Unvaccinated Pay For COVID-19 Treatment - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 07:07 PM

South Korea Mulling Making Unvaccinated Pay for COVID-19 Treatment - Reports

South Korea is considering making unvaccinated citizens partially cover costs of their COVID-19 treatment, South Korean news agency Newsis reported on Saturday, citing a government source.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) South Korea is considering making unvaccinated citizens partially cover costs of their COVID-19 treatment, South Korean news agency Newsis reported on Saturday, citing a government source.

The initiative aims to increase the country's vaccination rate, which is currently at 79.4% for the entire population and 91.2% for adults. The recent spike in case, however, has convinced the authorities that it is not enough.

According to the source, the government will consider a corresponding bill as well as the people's reaction.

After collecting the opinions, the parliament in December could edit the bill about the government's payments for coronavirus disease treatment.

Under the law on the prevention of infectious diseases, the South Korean government covers all the expenses related to COVID-19 treatment, which is about 10 million won (about $8.3 million) per person on average.

South Korea currently registers some 3,000 to 4,000 COVID-19 cases per day and reached its daily record of 4,116 earlier in the week.

Related Topics

Parliament South Korea North Korea December All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karachi-based journalist, in debt for Rs 60,000,co ..

Karachi-based journalist, in debt for Rs 60,000,commits suicide

7 minutes ago
 Dutch find 61 Covid positive on 'dystopia' flights ..

Dutch find 61 Covid positive on 'dystopia' flights from S.Africa

1 minute ago
 Govt taking measures to bring rural areas of Islam ..

Govt taking measures to bring rural areas of Islamabad at par with urban: Asad U ..

1 minute ago
 Farrukh Habib stresses need for bringing industry, ..

Farrukh Habib stresses need for bringing industry, academia closer

4 minutes ago
 APHC concerned over upsurge in Indian state terror ..

APHC concerned over upsurge in Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Bar Council restores Shaukat Siddiqui's l ..

Pakistan Bar Council restores Shaukat Siddiqui's license

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.