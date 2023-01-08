UrduPoint.com

South Korea Mulls Purchase Of Israeli Sky Spotter Early Warning System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2023 | 10:00 AM

South Korea Mulls Purchase of Israeli Sky Spotter Early Warning System

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) South Korea is considering the purchase of the Israeli early warning electro optical Sky Spotter system, which helps detect and track aerial objects, such as drones, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports citing a defense source in Seoul.

In the coming weeks, the South Korean military plans to decide whether to formally request the purchase of the system following a review on its effectiveness in countering Pyongyang's drone threats, Yonhap said on Sunday.

In December, a group of drones believed to be North Korean crossed the inter-Korean border. South Korea tried to shoot the drones down and scrambled fighter jets and helicopters to intercept them.

One of the aircraft, a KA-1 light attack plane, reportedly crashed during takeoff.

Four small North Korean drones flew near Ganghwado Island in South Korea, and another flew up to the northern region of the metropolitan agglomeration, including Seoul. Yonhap later said that one drone managed to return back to the North, while the remaining four disappeared from radars.

The South Korean Defense Ministry called the violation of the country's airspace by North Korean drones a provocation and pledged to respond. At the same time, the ministry said that the North Korean drones could not have obtained any meaningful information.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Pyongyang Seoul Same South Korea North Korea December Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2023

59 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th January 2023

1 hour ago
 Heavy rains on Ras Al Khaimah

Heavy rains on Ras Al Khaimah

9 hours ago
 46 Ivorian soldiers depart Mali after pardon

46 Ivorian soldiers depart Mali after pardon

10 hours ago
 Turkey's Erdogan Says Greece Should Abandon 'Anti- ..

Turkey's Erdogan Says Greece Should Abandon 'Anti-Turkish' Plans in Aegean Sea

10 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits Eat Food Festival

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.