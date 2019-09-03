South Korea, Myanmar Sign Deal to Boost Economic Partnership - Moon

South Korea and Myanmar on Tuesday struck a deal to ramp up bilateral cooperation in economy, development and culture, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said during his talks with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in Nay Pyi Taw, the country's capital city

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) South Korea and Myanmar on Tuesday struck a deal to ramp up bilateral cooperation in economy, development and culture, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said during his talks with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in Nay Pyi Taw, the country's capital city.

Moon is currently on his official visit to Myanmar. Earlier in the day, the South Korean president held a meeting with Myanmar's president, Win Myint. Moon is the first South Korean president visiting Myanmar in the last seven years.

"First, [we] agreed to establish infrastructure and lay the systemic foundation for effectively expanding economic cooperation between the two nations," Moon said during the talks, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

According to the president, the two countries intended to create the South Korea-Myanmar Economic Cooperation Industrial Complex in Yangon that would facilitate investments by South Korean business in Myanmar.

Moreover, Moon noted that a joint trade committee at the ministerial level was expected to be set up to provide a "stable, systemic base" for bilateral economic projects.

The parties also agreed to boost interaction in the sphere of infrastructure development, scholarship programs and technology education.