UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea, Myanmar Sign Deal To Boost Economic Partnership - Moon

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 06:47 PM

South Korea, Myanmar Sign Deal to Boost Economic Partnership - Moon

South Korea and Myanmar on Tuesday struck a deal to ramp up bilateral cooperation in economy, development and culture, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said during his talks with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in Nay Pyi Taw, the country's capital city

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) South Korea and Myanmar on Tuesday struck a deal to ramp up bilateral cooperation in economy, development and culture, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said during his talks with Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in Nay Pyi Taw, the country's capital city.

Moon is currently on his official visit to Myanmar. Earlier in the day, the South Korean president held a meeting with Myanmar's president, Win Myint. Moon is the first South Korean president visiting Myanmar in the last seven years.

"First, [we] agreed to establish infrastructure and lay the systemic foundation for effectively expanding economic cooperation between the two nations," Moon said during the talks, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

According to the president, the two countries intended to create the South Korea-Myanmar Economic Cooperation Industrial Complex in Yangon that would facilitate investments by South Korean business in Myanmar.

Moreover, Moon noted that a joint trade committee at the ministerial level was expected to be set up to provide a "stable, systemic base" for bilateral economic projects.

The parties also agreed to boost interaction in the sphere of infrastructure development, scholarship programs and technology education.

Related Topics

Technology Business Education Visit San Myanmar South Korea North Korea

Recent Stories

1122 rescues 6248 persons in August

2 minutes ago

PCB to announce Pak team's head coach

2 minutes ago

Sports Board Punjab U16 trials concluded

2 minutes ago

KP Speaker condoles with Chief Minister

2 minutes ago

PMRU holds training workshop for officers, focal p ..

4 minutes ago

Xinjiang affairs totally internal matter, foreign ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.