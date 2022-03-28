UrduPoint.com

South Korea, New Zealand Senior Defense Officials Discuss Bilateral Cooperation - Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 28, 2022 | 05:57 PM

Senior defense officials from South Korea and New Zealand held talks in Seoul on Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation in the arms industry, the South Korean foreign ministry said

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Senior defense officials from South Korea and New Zealand held talks in Seoul on Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation in the arms industry, the South Korean foreign ministry said.

During the meeting, South Korean Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min and New Zealand's Secretary of Defence Andrew Bridgman discussed regional security issues and ways to strengthen defense cooperation, the ministry said, as cited by Yonhap news agency.

Both sides agreed to make efforts to resume regular joint military exercise as soon as the COVID-19 situation has stabilized.

New Zealand will continue providing support to establish peace on the Korean peninsula, Bridgman said, adding that New Zealand is also going to implement sanctions against North Korea over its missile tests.

Pyongyang has confirmed that it tested its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on March 24. The launch was North Korea's first ICBM test since 2017. Japan said that if Pyongyang launched the missile along a conventional trajectory, it could have flown 15,000 km (9,320 miles), reaching any point on American soil.

