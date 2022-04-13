UrduPoint.com

South Korea Not Weighing Weapon Deliveries To Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 06:20 PM

South Korea Not Weighing Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) South Korea will continue providing Ukraine with humanitarian and non-lethal military aid but weapon deliveries are not being considered, a Foreign Ministry official told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have been supplying it with humanitarian aid, which excludes weapons...

At the moment we are discussing the provision of additional military supplies, but no weapons deliveries are being considered," the official said.

Ukraine has been pushing the Asian nation to give it lethal aid as the conflict with Russia drags on. South Korea has sent millions of Dollars worth of protective military gear and medicine to Ukraine, but Defense Minister Suh Wook told his Ukrainian counterpart last week that provision of lethal aid was not planned because of South Korea's own security situation.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia South Korea Asia Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Bayern pick up the pieces after 'bitter' Champions ..

Bayern pick up the pieces after 'bitter' Champions League defeat

56 seconds ago
 Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods ris ..

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods rises to 67

57 seconds ago
 12 kanal public land retrieved from occupants

12 kanal public land retrieved from occupants

59 seconds ago
 Durban cleans up after record floods hit South Afr ..

Durban cleans up after record floods hit South Africa

1 minute ago
 Swedish Prime Minister Intends to Apply for NATO M ..

Swedish Prime Minister Intends to Apply for NATO Membership in June - Reports

1 minute ago
 Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gami ..

Google deepens its commitment to Pakistan’s gaming industry

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.