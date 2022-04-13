South Korea Not Weighing Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) South Korea will continue providing Ukraine with humanitarian and non-lethal military aid but weapon deliveries are not being considered, a Foreign Ministry official told reporters on Wednesday.

"We have been supplying it with humanitarian aid, which excludes weapons...

At the moment we are discussing the provision of additional military supplies, but no weapons deliveries are being considered," the official said.

Ukraine has been pushing the Asian nation to give it lethal aid as the conflict with Russia drags on. South Korea has sent millions of Dollars worth of protective military gear and medicine to Ukraine, but Defense Minister Suh Wook told his Ukrainian counterpart last week that provision of lethal aid was not planned because of South Korea's own security situation.