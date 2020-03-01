UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Now Has Over 3,500 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases - KCDC

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 06:30 AM

South Korea Now Has Over 3,500 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) South Korea has registered 376 more coronavirus cases, which brings the total number of those infected with COVID-19 in the country to 3,526 according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus tests of 32,422 people in South Korea are still being processed. The death toll from COVID-19 in the country currently stands at 17, while 30 people have recovered.

In comparison, on Monday, there were just 763 coronavirus cases in South Korea.

The country has raised its national threat alert to the highest level amid a rapid spread of the disease.

Related Topics

Alert South Korea Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi slams rumoured co ..

5 hours ago

UAE Tour&#039;s coronavirus cases didn&#039;t mix ..

6 hours ago

OIC welcomes US-Taliban agreement

6 hours ago

Pakistan's leading role facilitates US-Taliban pea ..

7 hours ago

Putin Discusses Idlib Crisis in Phone Call With Ma ..

7 hours ago

Qatar Sets Up Communication Channels Between US, T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.