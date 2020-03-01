South Korea Now Has Over 3,500 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) South Korea has registered 376 more coronavirus cases, which brings the total number of those infected with COVID-19 in the country to 3,526 according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus tests of 32,422 people in South Korea are still being processed. The death toll from COVID-19 in the country currently stands at 17, while 30 people have recovered.

In comparison, on Monday, there were just 763 coronavirus cases in South Korea.

The country has raised its national threat alert to the highest level amid a rapid spread of the disease.