South Korea OKs Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Plasma Therapy - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) South Korea green-lighted on Thursday phase 2 of a clinical trial of COVID-19 plasma treatment by firm GC Pharma, Yonhap reported.

The Ministry of food and Drug Safety has skipped phase one of the trial, as the therapy itself is well-known and considered to be safe.

Several hospitals will start administering the therapy to patients who would volunteer to accept the treatment.

In total, clinical trials for 14 coronavirus treatments and two vaccines are currently underway in South Korea, according to the news agency.