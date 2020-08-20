UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea OKs Clinical Trial Of COVID-19 Plasma Therapy - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

South Korea OKs Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Plasma Therapy - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) South Korea green-lighted on Thursday phase 2 of a clinical trial of COVID-19 plasma treatment by firm GC Pharma, Yonhap reported.

The Ministry of food and Drug Safety has skipped phase one of the trial, as the therapy itself is well-known and considered to be safe.

Several hospitals will start administering the therapy to patients who would volunteer to accept the treatment.

In total, clinical trials for 14 coronavirus treatments and two vaccines are currently underway in South Korea, according to the news agency.

Related Topics

South Korea Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE expresses deep concern over security condition ..

38 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics appoints United Mobile as a ne ..

42 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on &# ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 20 August 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.