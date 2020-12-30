South Korea OKs Vaccinations For Nationals Working at US Bases - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) South Korea's Defense Ministry has given the green light to allow US forces stationed in the country to vaccinate Korean citizens working with them, media reported Wednesday.

According to state news agency Yonhap, the soldiers and civilians associated with the US Forces Korea (USFK) will become the first South Korean nationals to get inoculated against COVID-19, since Seoul does not plan to begin vaccinations until February.

"We've notified USFK of our decision that the inoculation will be possible if the Korean nationals can make a voluntary decision and the U.S. military provides a list of those taking shots to our side," the defense ministry said in a statement, Yonhap reported.

US Forces began vaccinating their own troops Tuesday after a shipment of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine arrived at the military bases last week, the agency reported.

"The vaccinations for the South Koreans will take place according to USFK's own plan," Yonhap quoted the ministry.

Some 3,000 South Korean troops are stationed across the 15 US bases in the country while another 4,000 civilian employees work across areas to accommodate the 28,500 US troops stationed in the country at any one time.

The Defense Ministry stressed that its approval of nationals getting vaccination was not a judgment on the vaccine's safety.