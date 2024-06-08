South Korea On Alert For More Trash Balloons From The North
Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) South Korea's military said it was on alert for possibly more trash-carrying balloons arriving from North Korea on Sunday, a potential response to the propaganda balloons sent this week by South Korean activists.
North Korea sent hundreds of balloons in two waves last week with bags of trash into the South, describing them as a response to anti-Pyongyang propaganda balloons sent the other way by South Korean activists.
Pyongyang announced a halt to the balloons on Sunday but days later, a South Korean group called "Fighters for Free North Korea" said it had sent 10 balloons with USB thumb drives containing K-pop music and 200,000 leaflets against leader Kim Jong Un.
The South Korean military is "closely monitoring with vigilance" because of "the possibility of more trash balloons descending around tomorrow", its spokesperson told AFP on Saturday.
North Korea had said it would respond with "wastepaper and rubbish" a hundred times the amount if more South Korean leaflets were sent.
Another group, comprising North Korean defectors, said it had sent 10 balloons on Friday with 200,000 anti-Pyongyang leaflets, 100 radios, and USB thumb drives containing a speech by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Jang Se-yul, the leader of the group, told AFP on Saturday his organisation will not stop its campaign, "whether Kim Jong Un sends trash-carrying balloons again or not".
The North Korean balloons last week landed in a number of locations in the South, and were found to be carrying garbage such as cigarette butts, cardboard scrap and waste batteries.
In response to the balloons, South Korea on Tuesday completely suspended a 2018 military deal with the North, which was meant to reduce tensions between the neighbours.
Authorities in Seoul have condemned the North Korean balloons as a "low-class" act and threatened countermeasures that it said Pyongyang would find "unendurable".
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets UN chief
Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in ..
Bushra Bibi approaches IHC against conviction in Nikah case
Acting Punjab governor signs Defamation Bill 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat New Zealand by 84 runs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 June 2024
UNO, Climate Change Ministry, AKF join forces for climate action, environmental ..
DC chairs meeting regarding arrangements on Eid-ul-Adha
UNDP GLOF-II Project observed World Environment Day in Gilgit
District emergency response committee meeting held in Okara
CM Punjab directs for partnering international companies to complete RUDA Projec ..
More Stories From World
-
Israel bombs Gaza as minister poised to quit government25 minutes ago
-
Hurricanes, Blues reach Super Rugby semi-finals as Rebels farewelled25 minutes ago
-
Rahul Gandhi nominated to be leader of India's opposition25 minutes ago
-
Alonso quickest in practice at rain-hit Canadian GP2 hours ago
-
PM visits historical Chinese Terracotta Warriors Museum in Xi'an2 hours ago
-
Indonesia's first Olympic gymnast encourages others to 'dream higher'3 hours ago
-
Sweden splashes out to save its unluckiest warship3 hours ago
-
Gwadar port reflects BRI's commitment to local socio-economic development: Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
Danish PM 'hit' by man in Copenhagen4 hours ago
-
Bangladesh keep nerve to win thriller with Sri Lanka4 hours ago
-
First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO4 hours ago
-
Alonso quickest in practice at rain-hit Canadian GP5 hours ago