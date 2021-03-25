South Korea on Track to Launch 1st Homegrown Rocket Into Orbit in October - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) South Korea intends to launch its first homegrown three-stage rocket, dubbed Nuri, into space in October, as scientists accomplished the third and final combustion test for its main first-stage engines, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing the science ministry.

The Korea Aerospace Research Institute is now set to test the rocket's launch pad until July and complete the assembly of the rocket's flight model before its planned launch with a mock payload in the fall, the news agency added.

According to the ministry, the locally-developed rocket's next launch to put a 1.5-ton satellite into orbit is scheduled for May 2022.

Seoul has been attempting to develop its own space launch vehicle since 2010, allocating nearly 2 trillion won ($1.8 billion) for the purpose.