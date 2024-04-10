South Korea Opposition Set For Landslide In Parliamentary Election
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) South Korea's opposition was set to triumph in parliamentary elections on Wednesday, with exit polls suggesting it increased its majority in a major blow to President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The Democratic Party (DP) of Lee Jae-myung -- survivor of a January knife attack and myriad scandals -- and its satellites are forecast to win between 184 and 197 seats, up from 156 in the last parliament.
Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) and its satellite party were expected to have secured 85 to 99 seats, down from 114, the exit polls conducted by three major broadcasters indicated.
All opposition parties combined may even have secured a super-majority of 200 in the 300-seat parliament, which could in theory allow them to attempt to impeach Yoon.
That includes new party Rebuilding Korea, led by former justice minister Cho Kuk, who is facing corruption charges that he denies, which was projected to have won 12-14 seats.
"The people have won, the will to judge Yoon Suk Yeol is very clear," Cho said after the vote, local media reported.
Yoon beat Lee in South Korea's closest-ever presidential election in 2022 and has taken a tough line with the nuclear-armed North while improving ties with Washington and former colonial occupier Japan.
But Lee, while fending off a slew of graft probes he says are politically motivated, has secured revenge with the election result following a bruising and polarising campaign.
"I'll watch the people's choice with a humble heart," Lee said after the vote, local media reported.
From the start of his presidency, Yoon has been unpopular, with ratings hitting the low 30s, and the PPP's lack of control of the National Assembly has stymied his socially conservative legislative agenda.
This includes planned healthcare reforms -- that are backed by voters but have sparked a crippling strike by doctors -- and a pledge to abolish the ministry of gender equality.
PPP leader Han Dong-hoon said that "exit polls are disappointing... We will watch the vote count", the Yonhap news Agency reported.
Recent Stories
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
More Stories From World
-
Kremlin says 'very tense' situation in flooded regions14 minutes ago
-
South Korea opposition increases majority in election: exit polls34 minutes ago
-
US announces tough tap water standards for 'forever chemicals'2 hours ago
-
Rescuers seek 4 missing after deadly Italy plant blast2 hours ago
-
Too busy for politics? S. Korea's young voters on what motivates them2 hours ago
-
China says 'highly concerned' over EU probe into wind turbine suppliers2 hours ago
-
China calls for efforts to promote Colombia's national development3 hours ago
-
China calls for efforts to promote Colombia's national development3 hours ago
-
New Zealand report highlights natural assets' role to people, economy3 hours ago
-
Rising int'l cruise ship visits show signs of tourism revival3 hours ago
-
China's auto sales up 10.6 pct in Q13 hours ago
-
Vietnam's livestock export turnover increases 4.8 pct in Q13 hours ago