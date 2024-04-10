South Korea opposition set for landslide in parliamentary election

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) South Korea's opposition was set to triumph in parliamentary elections on Wednesday, with exit polls suggesting it increased its majority in a major blow to President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Democratic Party (DP) of Lee Jae-myung -- survivor of a January knife attack and myriad scandals -- and its satellites are forecast to win between 184 and 197 seats, up from 156 in the last parliament.

Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) and its satellite party were expected to have secured 85 to 99 seats, down from 114, the exit polls conducted by three major broadcasters indicated.

All opposition parties combined may even have secured a super-majority of 200 in the 300-seat parliament, which could in theory allow them to attempt to impeach Yoon.

That includes new party Rebuilding Korea, led by former justice minister Cho Kuk, who is facing corruption charges that he denies, which was projected to have won 12-14 seats.

"The people have won, the will to judge Yoon Suk Yeol is very clear," Cho said after the vote, local media reported.

Yoon beat Lee in South Korea's closest-ever presidential election in 2022 and has taken a tough line with the nuclear-armed North while improving ties with Washington and former colonial occupier Japan.

But Lee, while fending off a slew of graft probes he says are politically motivated, has secured revenge with the election result following a bruising and polarising campaign.

"I'll watch the people's choice with a humble heart," Lee said after the vote, local media reported.

From the start of his presidency, Yoon has been unpopular, with ratings hitting the low 30s, and the PPP's lack of control of the National Assembly has stymied his socially conservative legislative agenda.

This includes planned healthcare reforms -- that are backed by voters but have sparked a crippling strike by doctors -- and a pledge to abolish the ministry of gender equality.

PPP leader Han Dong-hoon said that "exit polls are disappointing... We will watch the vote count", the Yonhap news Agency reported.