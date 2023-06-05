South Korea Planning to Increase Service Exports to $250Bln by 2030 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) South Korea plans to increase the country's exports of services, including entertainment and healthcare, to $250 billion by 2030 and become the world's seventh-largest service exporter, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing the South Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance.

In 2022, the country exported $130 billion worth of services, which made it the 15th largest global exporter, the ministry was cited as saying in the report. By 2027, the South Korean government plans to reach the benchmark of $200 billion.

"Considering high value-added benefits and job creation made by service exports, we need to secure new growth engines by vitalizing such exports that have been stagnant so far," the ministry reportedly said.

In 2022, share of services in South Korea's total exports amounted to 15.9%, almost unchanged from 15.2% registered in 2010, Yonhap reported.

In absolute numbers, exports of entertainment content grew almost four-fold from $3.2 billion in 2010 to $12.4 billion in 2021, the report said.

"Until now, not only have supportive measures for service exports lagged behind those provided for the manufacturing sector, but there have also been criticisms regarding their failure to adequately address the unique nature of the industry," South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The ministry also stressed the the country could benefit from the so-called Korean wave or hallyu - the growing worldwide interest in South Korean culture, mainly K-pop and tv series, the report said.

The South Korean government is going to spend about $50 billion until 2027, including $9 billion in 2023, to support exporting firms, Yonhap reported. Moreover, it plans to introduce tax benefits to service providers. In addition, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), the South Korean Ministry of SMEs and Startups, as well as other export-oriented state-run agencies should increase the share of its service-related projects from 20% to 50% by 2027, the reports said.

As part of other economic measures, Seoul will also ease regulations affecting the tourism industry, facilitate medical companies in accessing global markets, including the introduction of "K-healthcare" approval label, as well as intensify its efforts in reaching various free trade agreements, Yonhap reported.