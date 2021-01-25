UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Planning To Vaccinate 70% Of Population By September - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 02:53 PM

South Korea Planning to Vaccinate 70% of Population by September - Reports

South Korea, which has yet to launch nationwide coronavirus vaccination, intends to have 70 percent of population immunized by September, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing the nation's disease control agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) South Korea, which has yet to launch nationwide coronavirus vaccination, intends to have 70 percent of population immunized by September, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing the nation's disease control agency.

The country is set to begin the rollout in February, with a view to achieving herd immunity by November.

Along with the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and those provided via the COVAX Facility, South Korea will receive vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer/BioNTech.

Frontline health workers and care home staff will get the shots in the first quarter of the year, followed by the other medical personnel and those aged 65 and older in the second quarter. Those suffering from chronic diseases and adults aged between 19 and 64 will be immunized in the third quarter.

Related Topics

Immunity South Korea February September November From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

“Strong evidence of money-laundering against a b ..

13 minutes ago

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Demands Punishment For Attacke ..

14 seconds ago

IRSA releases 31,200 cusecs water

15 seconds ago

England lose Crawley in 164-run chase against Sri ..

17 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $54.69 a barrel F ..

26 minutes ago

IPDS signed agreement of cooperation with Institu ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.