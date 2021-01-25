South Korea Planning to Vaccinate 70% of Population by September - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) South Korea, which has yet to launch nationwide coronavirus vaccination, intends to have 70 percent of population immunized by September, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing the nation's disease control agency.

The country is set to begin the rollout in February, with a view to achieving herd immunity by November.

Along with the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine and those provided via the COVAX Facility, South Korea will receive vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, Janssen, Moderna, and Pfizer/BioNTech.

Frontline health workers and care home staff will get the shots in the first quarter of the year, followed by the other medical personnel and those aged 65 and older in the second quarter. Those suffering from chronic diseases and adults aged between 19 and 64 will be immunized in the third quarter.