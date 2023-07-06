Open Menu

South Korea Plans To Install Anti-UAV System At Government, Military Facilities - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 12:40 PM

South Korea Plans to Install Anti-UAV System at Government, Military Facilities - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) The South Korean government is planning to install an integrated system of protection from unmanned flying vehicles on governmental and military facilities in the country in order to combat North Korean drones, a South Korean official said on Thursday.

"In order to prepare against various North Korean unmanned assets and drones, DAPA is enhancing substantive response capabilities... We will make efforts so that the project for the integrated anti-drone system for key areas can be carried out in a timely way," Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) spokesperson Col. Choi Kyung-ho was quoted as saying by the Yonhap News Agency.

Namely, a project totaling 48.5 billion won (about $37.2 million) has recently been published on the defense enhancement program procurement website, involving the purchase of an anti-UAV defense system which will be operated by the South Korean armed forces, the news outlet reported.

The report specified that bids for the system will be accepted until August 8 this year and the system is expected to be able to detect small drones and neutralize them by jamming their signals.

This June, Yonhap reported, citing a source, that the South Korean military had also adopted an aggressive counter-drone operational principle under which Seoul could send 10 or more of its drones to the North if a North Korean drone entered South Korea.

In December 2022, the South Korean Defense Ministry said that five drones believed to be North Korean had crossed the inter-Korean border. Four small drones flew in the area of Ganghwado Island in South Korea and another flew up to the northern region of the metropolitan area, including Seoul.

Related Topics

Drone Vehicles Seoul South Korea North Korea June August December Border From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

8 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

10 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

1 hour ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

1 hour ago
 Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

11 hours ago
 UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

11 hours ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

11 hours ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World