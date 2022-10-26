UrduPoint.com

South Korea Plans To Lower Criminal Responsibility Age To 13 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 01:10 PM

South Korea Plans to Lower Criminal Responsibility Age to 13 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The South Korean Justice Ministry on Wednesday announced its intention to reduce the age of criminal responsibility from 14 to 13 due to the increasing number of crimes committed in the country by minors, media reported.

Currently, South Korean citizens aged below 14 cannot be sentenced to imprisonment. Instead, they are usually sent to youth correction institutions or on community service assignments. The South Korean authorities plan to revise the country's laws so that 13-year-old nationals also face criminal punishment for offenses, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The change under consideration is largely associated with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's election promise to reduce the criminal responsibility age by two years to 12 amid the rise in youth crime, the media outlet reported.

Nevertheless, the justice ministry instructed the relevant authorities to study a possibility of reducing the minimum age of criminal liability only to 13 years to minimize deficiencies in education and employment for representatives of the group, according to the news agency.

The country's government also reportedly plans to separate young offenders from adults in detention facilities, improve their correctional programs and contribute more to their employment after release to reduce recidivism.

Related Topics

Election Education Young North Korea Criminals Media From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sect ..

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sector uplift

6 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between En ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between England, Ireland

16 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Ze ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand

41 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince vow to enhance Pak- ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince vow to enhance Pak-Saudi ties to new heights

1 hour ago
 Interior Ministry forms three-member team to probe ..

Interior Ministry forms three-member team to probe Arshad Sharif's killing

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.