South Korea Plans to Lower Criminal Responsibility Age to 13 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The South Korean Justice Ministry on Wednesday announced its intention to reduce the age of criminal responsibility from 14 to 13 due to the increasing number of crimes committed in the country by minors, media reported.

Currently, South Korean citizens aged below 14 cannot be sentenced to imprisonment. Instead, they are usually sent to youth correction institutions or on community service assignments. The South Korean authorities plan to revise the country's laws so that 13-year-old nationals also face criminal punishment for offenses, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The change under consideration is largely associated with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's election promise to reduce the criminal responsibility age by two years to 12 amid the rise in youth crime, the media outlet reported.

Nevertheless, the justice ministry instructed the relevant authorities to study a possibility of reducing the minimum age of criminal liability only to 13 years to minimize deficiencies in education and employment for representatives of the group, according to the news agency.

The country's government also reportedly plans to separate young offenders from adults in detention facilities, improve their correctional programs and contribute more to their employment after release to reduce recidivism.