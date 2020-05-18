South Korea Plans to Provide $100mln in Humanitarian Assistance This Year - Moon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) South Korea will provide $100 million in humanitarian aid this year and plans to continue sharing its experience on the coronavirus response with the international community, the country's president, Moon Jae-in, said Monday.

"This year, the republic of Korea is planning to provide humanitarian assistance worth $100 million . Our response to the crisis, our immigration policies and other such experiences and data we have accumulated during this outbreak will be continuously shared with the international community," Moon said at the World Health Assembly.