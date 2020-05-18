UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Plans To Provide $100mln In Humanitarian Assistance This Year - Moon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:30 PM

South Korea Plans to Provide $100mln in Humanitarian Assistance This Year - Moon

South Korea will provide $100 million in humanitarian aid this year and plans to continue sharing its experience on the coronavirus response with the international community, the country's president, Moon Jae-in, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) South Korea will provide $100 million in humanitarian aid this year and plans to continue sharing its experience on the coronavirus response with the international community, the country's president, Moon Jae-in, said Monday.

"This year, the republic of Korea is planning to provide humanitarian assistance worth $100 million . Our response to the crisis, our immigration policies and other such experiences and data we have accumulated during this outbreak will be continuously shared with the international community," Moon said at the World Health Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly World South Korea Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN failed to fulfil responsibilities on Kashmir: M ..

2 minutes ago

TRA marks World Telecommunication and Information ..

2 minutes ago

Diamer-Bhasha dam decision in national interest: : ..

7 minutes ago

PTCL supports Pakistan Red Crescent Society Corona ..

9 minutes ago

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer in Eidgah at 7:17 am

2 minutes ago

China vows to make coronavirus vaccine a 'global p ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.