South Korea Pledges $100,000 In Flood Relief Aid To South Africa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2022 | 12:14 AM

South Korea said on Wednesday that it would provide $100,000 in humanitarian aid to South Africa, where heavy rains and flooding caused widespread damage and claimed hundreds of lives

"The government of the Republic of Korea will provide US$100,000 in humanitarian aid to South Africa, where flooding due to heavy rains in mid-April caused casualties and material damage," the foreign ministry said.

"The government of the Republic of Korea will provide US$100,000 in humanitarian aid to South Africa, where flooding due to heavy rains in mid-April caused casualties and material damage," the foreign ministry said.

Seoul hopes its donation will "help residents in affected areas swiftly bring stability to their daily lives and recover from the damage," it said further.

At least 448 people have died and more than 120,000 have been affected by severe flooding and landslides that hit southeastern parts of South Africa this month, destroying homes, hospitals and roads, according to official figures.

