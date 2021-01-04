UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Population Falls For First Time

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 03:11 PM

South Korea population falls for first time

South Korea's population fell for the first time in 2020, with more people dying than were born, the government said Monday, warning that towns in poor regions faced a "crisis of extinction"

Seoul (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :South Korea's population fell for the first time in 2020, with more people dying than were born, the government said Monday, warning that towns in poor regions faced a "crisis of extinction".

The world's 12th-largest economy has one of its longest life expectancies and one of its lowest birthrates, a combination that presents a looming demographic disaster.

As of December 31, South Korea had 51,829,023 people, down 20,838 from a year earlier, according to data released by the interior ministry.

Annual births have been falling for years and it added that they had been exceeded by deaths for the first time, 275,815 to 307,764.

"In regions with poor economic, medical and educational infrastructure, the crisis of the extinction of such towns is escalating," the ministry said.

It called for "fundamental changes" in government policies, including on welfare and education.

According to experts there are multiple causes for the phenomenon, including the expense of child-rearing and soaring property prices, coupled with a notoriously competitive society that makes well-paid jobs difficult to secure.

The double burden for working mothers of carrying out the brunt of household chores and childcare while also maintaining their careers is another key factor.

The South has spent more than 180 trillion won ($166 billion) since 2006 to boost birth rates but the population is projected to fall to 39 million in 2067, when the median age will be 62.

Reactions among South Koreans were mixed.

"The current situation will continue unless all dual-income households can afford to raise their children without any worries," one citizen posted on Twitter.

But another suggested a falling population could help reduce South Korea's carbon emissions and narrow its wealth gap.

South Korea ranks 27th globally by population and its neighbours China and Japan are also ageing rapidly.

cdl/slb/am/je

Related Topics

World Interior Ministry Poor Education China Twitter Japan South Korea December 2020 All From Government Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Pressure on French government to speed up vaccinat ..

2 minutes ago

DC visits shelter home at Badami Bagh

2 minutes ago

PHA, TDCP play friendly cricket match

2 minutes ago

RCB gears up campaign against defaulters; collects ..

2 minutes ago

Govt announces phase-wise reopening of schools fro ..

2 minutes ago

Rescue service provided to 22,101 victims of accid ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.