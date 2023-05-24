South Korea Postpones 3rd Launch of Nuri Space Rocket - Science Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 01:30 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) South Korea has postponed the third launch of the Nuri space rocket (KSLV-II), which was expected to put eight satellites into orbit, due to a technical glitch detected during preparations, the South Korean Ministry of Science and ICT said on Wednesday.

Nuri's launch from the Naro Space Center in Goheung County was scheduled for 6:24 p.m. local time (09:24 GMT) on Wednesday, according to the ministry.

"While controlling a helium valve, officials found out a communications problem between a launch control computer and a launch pad facility control computer. The valve is OK but the system might matter when it goes into the automatic operation system. So we inevitably cancel the scheduled launch," Deputy Science Minister Oh Tae-seog told a briefing at the space center, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The problem was detected around 3:30 p.m. just before the injection of fuel and oxidizer into the rocket, the report said. The launch management committee will decide whether the launch would take place on Thursday, it added.

Nuri is South Korea's first entirely homegrown launch vehicle. The first stage of its predecessor, Naro-1 (KSLV-1), was made in Russia.

On June 21, 2022, Nuri was successfully launched from a spaceport in the south of the country, reached the target altitude and placed a satellite into orbit, making South Korea the seventh country in the world capable of launching satellites weighing over 1 tonne on indigenous carrier rockets after a failed attempt in 2021.

