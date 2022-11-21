UrduPoint.com

South Korea Postpones Air Drills Following Fighter Jet Crash - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 02:20 PM

South Korea Postpones Air Drills Following Fighter Jet Crash - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The South Korean air force has grounded its fleet and postponed air drills scheduled for this week after a fighter jet crash the day prior, South Korean media reported on Monday.

The Soaring Eagle exercises were supposed to begin on Monday, but the air force decided to reschedule after the KF-16C jet crash on Sunday caused by an engine malfunction, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing air force officials. Following the crash, the air force reportedly suspended the operation of all aircraft, with the exception of surveillance and emergency services.

The biannual Soaring Eagle exercises were launched in 2008. The latest drills took place in June, mobilizing about 200 military personnel and about 70 fighter jets, including F-35A, F-15K, KF-16, F-4E, F-5 and E-737 early warning and control aircraft.

The KF-16C jet crashed due to an unspecified engine abnormality on Sunday. According to the South Korean military, the pilot safely made an emergency ejection in a mountainous area, about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) west of the Wonju air base, and about 85 kilometers east of Seoul.

Related Topics

Wonju Seoul Eagle North Korea June Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

40 minutes ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

2 hours ago
 SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

3 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.