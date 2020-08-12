UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Preparing For Reduced Virtual Drills With US Next Week - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:50 AM

South Korea Preparing for Reduced Virtual Drills With US Next Week - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) South Korea has begun preparations for the annual joint summer drills with the United States which this year will be held in an abridged format due to the coronavirus, South Korean newspaper The Chosun Ilbo reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the report, the drills are scheduled to take place from August 16-28.

South Korea's preparation reportedly began on Tuesday and included a crisis management staff training.

Last February, South Korea and the US suspended the Key Resolve, Foal Eagle and Ulchi-Freedom Guardian joint military drills and replaced them with the biannual Dong Maeng exercise.

Dong Maeng was originally supposed to engage real troops and military equipment, albeit of reduced quantity, but so far has come down to computer-simulated military command post exercise. Because the pandemic has complicated the arrival of US troops, the government reduced the exercise's format even further this year, canceling the night-time training.

The March edition of the Dong Maeng military exercise was canceled earlier this year due to COVID-19.

Related Topics

Eagle South Korea United States North Korea February March August Post From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 August 2020

38 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

GCC Chief condemns Turkish threats against UAE

10 hours ago

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

13 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

13 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.