South Korea President Close To Averting Impeachment
Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A motion to impeach South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was on the brink of failing Saturday, after lawmakers from his ruling party boycotted the ballot despite huge protests outside parliament.
Yoon stunned the nation and the international community Tuesday night by suspending civilian rule and sending troops to parliament, but was forced into a U-turn after lawmakers nixed his decree.
Opposition parties, which hold 192 seats in the 300-seat parliament filed the impeachment motion, which needed 200 votes to pass and went to the vote on Saturday evening.
But almost all 108 members of Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) filed out of the chamber before the vote, prompting critical shouts from the opposition -- with one yelling "Where are you going?" and others calling them "accomplices to insurrection".
Only three PPP members cast ballots, but speaker Woo Won-shik stopped short of calling the result, appealing to PPP lawmakers to return and cast their votes "to protect the Republic of Korea and its democracy".
"I say once again: Please participate in the vote," he said, adding that it was "our fundamental duty" as lawmakers.
Opposition legislators attempted to complain to the PPP's leadership and convince lawmakers to vote, but were rebuffed by party officials, resulting in chaotic scenes in the corridors of the parliament building.
The probable outcome is likely to infuriate crowds -- numbering 150,000 according to police, one million according to organisers -- demonstrating outside parliament for Yoon's ouster.
Demonstrators booed while some sighed or even wept in frustration as the ruling party lawmakers walked out of the chamber.
Some protesters went home, but others stayed, dancing to K-pop tunes near the assembly in a show of support.
"Even though we didn't get the outcome we wanted today, I am neither discouraged nor disappointed because we will get it eventually," said Jo Ah-gyeong, 30.
"I'll keep coming here until we get it. I'd like to tell ruling MPs this: Please do your freaking job," she told AFP.
Across town, thousands of pro-Yoon protesters gathered for a rally in Seoul's main square.
