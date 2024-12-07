South Korea President Escapes Impeachment Over Martial Law Fiasco
Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol escaped impeachment Saturday over his brief declaration of martial law, after lawmakers from his ruling party boycotted a vote despite huge protests outside parliament.
Yoon stunned the nation and the international community Tuesday night by suspending civilian rule and sending troops to parliament, but was forced into a U-turn after lawmakers nixed his decree.
Opposition parties proposed the impeachment motion, which needed a two thirds majority to pass, but a near-total boycott by Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) doomed it to failure.
"The number of members who voted did not reach the required two-thirds majority," National Assembly speaker Woo Won-shik said, saying that as a result, the impeachment vote was "not valid".
The country -- and the world -- was watching, he said, adding it was "very regrettable that a vote could not even be held on such a significant national issue".
He said it signified "a failure to engage in the democratic process" on the part of the ruling party.
The PPP claimed after the vote that it had blocked the impeachment to avoid "severe division and chaos", adding that it would "resolve this crisis in a more orderly and responsible manner".
The outcome disappointed the huge crowds -- numbering 150,000 according to police, one million according to organisers -- demonstrating outside parliament for Yoon's ouster.
Demonstrators booed while some sighed or even wept in frustration as the ruling party lawmakers walked out of the chamber.
"Even though we didn't get the outcome we wanted today, I am neither discouraged nor disappointed because we will get it eventually," said Jo Ah-gyeong, 30.
"I'll keep coming here until we get it," she told AFP.
