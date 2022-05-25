SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered, in cooperation with the United States, to strengthen the defense against and deterrence of North Korea in response to Pyongyang's missile launches, and also called for the careful implementation of international sanctions against Pyongyang, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the office of the South Korean president.

The South Korean president took part in a meeting of the country's National Security Council, which was urgently convened after the North Korean missile launches. The council's meeting lasted 63 minutes.

"The president ordered practical measures to be taken to strengthen the joint defense posture of South Korea and the United States, as well as the ability to implement extended deterrence (of North Korea), in accordance with the agreements between the leaders of South Korea and the United States.

.. He also ordered to constantly maintain a state of readiness to ensure that there are no gaps in the security of the Republic of Korea," the president's office said.

"The president ordered... to carefully implement international sanctions against North Korea, including UN Security Council resolutions," it said.

In the morning of May 25, North Korea launched three ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan, all launches were conducted from the Sunan area in Pyongyang.