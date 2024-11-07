Open Menu

South Korea President Says 'not Ruling Out' Direct Weapons To Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 09:00 AM

South Korea president says 'not ruling out' direct weapons to Ukraine

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Major arms exporter South Korea is not ruling out providing weapons directly to Ukraine, President Yoon Suk Yeol said Thursday, signalling a possible shift in Seoul's stance on the issue.

Yoon also revealed he had discussed North Korea with US president-elect Donald Trump in a phone conversation that laid the groundwork for a meeting in the "near future".

South Korea has a long-standing policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict but indicated that could change in light of Pyongyang's deployment of troops to Russia to aid its war efforts in Ukraine.

"Now, depending on the level of North Korean involvement, we will gradually adjust our support strategy in phases," Yoon said at a press conference in Seoul.

"This means we are not ruling out the possibility of providing weapons."

North Korea has become one of the most vocal and important backers of Russia's full-scale offensive in Ukraine.

Seoul and the West have long accused Pyongyang of supplying artillery shells and missiles to Moscow for use in Ukraine.

The latest accusations, based on intelligence reports, indicate the North has deployed around 10,000 troops to Russia, suggesting even deeper involvement in the conflict and triggering an outcry and warnings in Seoul, Kyiv, and Western capitals.

Yoon said his office would monitor unfolding developments related to the operations of North Korean soldiers, and if he decided to provide weapons to Kyiv, the initial batch would be defensive.

"If we proceed with weapons support, we would prioritise defensive weapons as a first consideration," he said without elaborating further.

In a call with Trump that took place before the press briefing, Yoon said the two men had discussed a number of issues surrounding North Korea while agreeing to a face-to-face meeting.

"We agreed to meet in the near future... I believe there will be an opportunity to meet within this year," Yoon said.

Among the topics discussed were recent moves by the North, including its sending of trash-carrying balloons southward, he said.

"Regarding North Korea, we addressed issues such as the launching of over 7,000 trash balloons, GPS jamming, and their indiscriminate firing of ICBMs, IRBMs and SRBMs," Yoon said, referring to a recent flurry of missile tests.

Compared with his dovish predecessor Moon Jae-in, Yoon has taken a tough stance with the nuclear-armed North while improving ties with security ally Washington.

Since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's second summit with then-president Trump collapsed in Hanoi in 2019, Pyongyang has abandoned diplomacy, doubling down on weapons development and rejecting Washington's offers of talks.

While in office, Trump met with Kim three times, beginning with a landmark summit in Singapore in June 2018, though the pair failed to make much progress on efforts to denuclearise the North.

During the campaign, Trump said: "I think he misses me," and that it was "nice to get along with somebody that has a lot of nuclear weapons".

In a commentary released in July, North Korea said that while it was true Trump tried to reflect the "special personal relations" between the heads of states, he "did not bring about any substantial positive change."

Related Topics

Firing Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Trump Nice Pyongyang Progress Singapore Seoul Hanoi South Korea North Korea Kim Jong June July 2018 2019

Recent Stories

Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised ..

Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming

10 hours ago
 China congratulates Trump on election victory

China congratulates Trump on election victory

10 hours ago
 Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full ..

Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress

10 hours ago
 Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

10 hours ago
 'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says af ..

'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..

10 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

10 hours ago
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government fa ..

As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform

10 hours ago
 Football: UEFA Europa League results

Football: UEFA Europa League results

10 hours ago
 Germany's far-right AfD throws out members arreste ..

Germany's far-right AfD throws out members arrested as suspected militants

10 hours ago
 Trump's Middle East peace promise wins over Muslim ..

Trump's Middle East peace promise wins over Muslim voters

10 hours ago
 4,753 absconders involved in heinous crimes arrest ..

4,753 absconders involved in heinous crimes arrested in a Year: ICT police

10 hours ago
 Minister Bilal orders MDA to expedite action again ..

Minister Bilal orders MDA to expedite action against illegal colonies' owners

10 hours ago

More Stories From World