South Korea President Sorry But Stays Put Over Martial Law Fiasco
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol apologised but didn't resign Saturday over his declaration of martial law, as protesters heaped pressure on members of parliament to vote to impeach him.
Yoon stunned the nation and the international community Tuesday night by suspending civilian rule, deploying troops and helicopters to parliament and allegedly ordering the arrest of MPs.
But lawmakers managed to vote down the decree, forcing Yoon to rescind the order in the early hours of Wednesday during a night of extraordinary drama for a country assumed to be a stable democracy.
"I caused anxiety and inconvenience to the public. I sincerely apologise," he said Saturday in a televised address, his first appearance since plunging the country into political chaos.
The opposition and key members of Yoon's own party have called for him to step down, and parliament was set to vote later Saturday on his impeachment.
Tens of thousands of protesters gathered outside the parliament building ahead of the vote, with organisers hoping 200,000 people would attend.
Yoon did not offer to resign in his brief address, saying only that he would "entrust the party with measures to stabilise the political situation, including my term in office."
His People Power Party (PPP) is divided, with lawmakers late Friday sticking to the official line that they would block impeachment, even after party head Han Dong-hoon said Yoon must go to avert more political chaos.
"The normal performance of the president's duties is impossible under the (current) circumstances, and an early resignation of the president is inevitable," Han told reporters Saturday.
