South Korea President To Address Nation Ahead Of Impeachment Vote
Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 09:41 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) South Korea's embattled President Yoon Suk Yeol was set to address the nation Saturday ahead of an impeachment vote in parliament and major protests calling for his departure, his office said.
Yoon stunned the nation and the international community Tuesday night by imposing martial law for the first time since 1980 and deploying troops and helicopters to parliament.
But lawmakers managed to vote down the decree, forcing Yoon to rescind the order in the early hours of Wednesday in a night of extraordinary drama in a nation assumed to be a stable democracy.
Yoon has gone to ground since and his scheduled address to the nation at 10:00 am (0100 GMT) announced by his office will be the first time he has spoken in public.
It comes ahead of a vote in parliament expected in the early evening on his impeachment, which was expected to be approved after the head of Yoon's ruling party broke with the president.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
Action against notorious Darwaish Group: Father and son ice dealers arrested
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
France's Macron seeks new PM and a way out of political crisis
Nissanka leads strong Sri Lanka batting reply
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street
PTI not to avail relief for creating unrest, violence: Afzal
Punjab University students set new records in National Athletics Championship
PU initiates action against students involved in vandalism
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..
17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded
More Stories From World
-
Georgia police fire tear gas, water cannons at pro-EU protesters5 minutes ago
-
Atkinson hat-trick keeps England on top of NZ in second Test5 minutes ago
-
South Korea president to address nation ahead of impeachment vote5 minutes ago
-
Trump stands by pick to head Pentagon despite accusations5 minutes ago
-
Atkinson hat-trick keeps England on top of NZ in second Test5 minutes ago
-
S. Korea president stops short of resigning after martial law fiasco5 minutes ago
-
US urges 'peaceful democratic process' in Romania after scrapped election5 minutes ago
-
Notre Dame reopens five years after shocking blaze5 minutes ago
-
From Joan of Arc to wine cellar: Notre Dame in five dates5 minutes ago
-
'Miracles' and controversies in Notre Dame's renaissance6 minutes ago
-
Biden eyes preemptive pardons as Trump plots revenge: reports15 minutes ago
-
Paris stocks rally as Macron fights on, jobs data boosts Wall Street15 minutes ago