South Korea President To Address Nation Ahead Of Impeachment Vote

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 09:41 AM

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) South Korea's embattled President Yoon Suk Yeol was set to address the nation Saturday ahead of an impeachment vote in parliament and major protests calling for his departure, his office said.

Yoon stunned the nation and the international community Tuesday night by imposing martial law for the first time since 1980 and deploying troops and helicopters to parliament.

But lawmakers managed to vote down the decree, forcing Yoon to rescind the order in the early hours of Wednesday in a night of extraordinary drama in a nation assumed to be a stable democracy.

Yoon has gone to ground since and his scheduled address to the nation at 10:00 am (0100 GMT) announced by his office will be the first time he has spoken in public.

It comes ahead of a vote in parliament expected in the early evening on his impeachment, which was expected to be approved after the head of Yoon's ruling party broke with the president.

