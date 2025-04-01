South Korea president to learn fate in court ruling

(@FahadShabbir)

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) South Korea has waited for months to learn whether impeached, suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol will be formally stripped of office over his shock declaration of martial law.

The Constitutional Court will finally rule on his fate Friday. AFP takes a look at what we know:

What's going on?

Yoon was impeached by lawmakers in December after sending armed soldiers to parliament as he tried to suspend civilian rule, plunging the country into chaos.

The president said he implemented the decree "to safeguard constitutional order", labelling the opposition "anti-state elements" intent on insurrection.

After weeks of hearings and the longest-ever deliberation on an impeachment verdict, the court's eight judges will issue their ruling. Six must vote in favour to remove Yoon from office.

There was little reason for the court to delay the ruling, given "the clear-cut legal nature of the case", Noh Hee-bum, an attorney and former Constitutional Court research judge, told AFP.

Moreover, the justices are on a deadline. Two of them are due to retire April 18 after serving their six-year term, leaving a legal limbo which could have invalidated their decision, according to Yoo Jung-hoon, attorney and political commentator.

"This uncertainty poses too great a risk for both the political parties and the court, a burden neither can afford to bear," he said.

So will he be impeached?

Two previous South Korean presidents have been impeached by lawmakers. The court upheld one -- Park Geun-hye in 2017 for corruption -- and rejected the other, Roh Moo-hyun in 2004, who was reinstated.

"During president Park Geun-hye's time, things didn't escalate to the point of declaring martial law and she still got impeached," Kim Hyun-jung, a researcher at the Korea University Institute of Law, told AFP.

"In this case, it's much more serious and it is likely that the court will unanimously rule in favour of the president's impeachment."

If the court rules to uphold Yoon's impeachment, he will immediately be stripped of power and obliged to leave the presidential compound.

He will also lose executive immunity from other potential criminal prosecutions, plus his presidential security team.

Who is protesting?

Tens of thousands of people -- both for and against Yoon -- have poured into the streets of central Seoul every weekend in the run up to the verdict.

Anti-Yoon protesters have set up a tent encampment outside the city's famous Gyeongbokgung Palace, a popular tourist site.

"It's like putting tents around the Eiffel Tower in Paris," confused Australian tourist Ben Bijsterbosch, 76, told AFP Tuesday.

Down the road, Kim Sun-ja, 53, a furniture businesswoman, said she had been camping outside the court for two weeks to support Yoon, sleeping in the cold and making toilet trips to a nearby Starbucks.

"It's tough spending the nights out here... I've lost around 10 kilograms (22 Pounds)," she said.

She was "so happy" the court would deliver a verdict on Friday but said she could not imagine Yoon being formally impeached.

"My fight for this country will not end on Friday," she added.

What about security?

Police were on Tuesday clearing the area outside the court to create a protest "vacuum" in a bid to prevent clashes between rival protesters and avoid a recurrence of the January storming of a court building by Yoon's disgruntled backers.

Major palaces in Seoul will be closed Friday as a precautionary measure ahead of the verdict, Yonhap news agency reported.

Schools and businesses around the court have also been asked to close, police said, as officers prepare to deploy thousands of riot police -- half the country's force -- to head off unrest.

What happens next?

If Yoon is removed from office, South Korea must hold fresh elections within 60 days. Local media reports suggest the last week of May or the first week of June is most likely.

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, is the front runner with a 34 percent support rating, according to the latest Gallop poll, with Labour Minister Kim Moon-soon taking a distant second.

Criminal trial?

Yoon is also South Korea's first sitting president to stand trial in a criminal case, facing insurrection charges which are not covered by presidential immunity.

"The entire criminal trial process, including appeals to the second and third instances, could take around one to two years," lawyer Min Kyoung-sic told AFP.

"If found guilty, a heavy sentence -- either life imprisonment or a long-term prison sentence -- is highly likely," Min said.

It would make Yoon the third South Korean president to be found guilty of insurrection -- after two military leaders in connection to a 1979 coup.

If Yoon is not impeached, he will be reinstated.

"He would continue to face a criminal trial for insurrection while serving as the sitting president," Yun Bok-nam, president of Lawyers for a Democratic Society, told AFP.

"That in itself would be highly inappropriate," he added.