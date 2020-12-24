South Korea Probes Fatal Accident Involving Tesla Car - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) South Korea's transport safety agency initiated an investigation into the spontaneous acceleration of the Tesla Model X electric vehicle that led to the death of a passenger, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

On December 9, a Tesla Model X went out of control and crashed into a parking lot wall of an apartment building. One passenger died, and two others were injured in a fire caused by the accident.

"The institute, which is overseen by the ministry, will look into whether the accident was caused by sudden unintended acceleration or battery problems, and will examine its door lock system," an official of the Ministry of Land, Transport and Infrastructure said, as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

The United States' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) received in January 2020 a petition calling for the inspection and recall of half a million Tesla cars due to cases of unintentional acceleration that allegedly led to 110 crashes and 52 injuries.