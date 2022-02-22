MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Seoul on Tuesday voiced protest against Tokyo for holding an annual event to assert its claims over the disputed islands called the Liancourt Rocks, known as Dokdo Islands in South Korea and Takeshima Islands in Japan.

Earlier in the day, Japan held a traditional annual ceremony in the city of Matsue to celebrate Takeshima Day, designed to assert Tokyo's territorial claims over the disputed islands. The event was reportedly attended by Japanese government officials.

"The government strongly protests against Japan's repetition of vain provocations over Dokdo and urges it to immediately scrap the event," a South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by Yonhap news agency.

According to the spokesperson, Japan has to give up its claims over the islands, which historically and geographically belong to South Korea.

The islands, disputed for decades lie nearly almost equidistant from Japan and South Korea, which maintains a small police force there. Both sides maintain that the archipelago considered to be rich in natural resources belongs to them through long-time historical ties.