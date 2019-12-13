South Korea Provides $500,000 to Support WFP Aid for Poorest Palestinians - Statement

The World Food Program's (WFP) said in a press release on Thursday that South Korea has provided $500,000 to boost WFP's humanitarian activities to aid the poorest people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The World Food Program's (WFP) said in a press release on Thursday that South Korea has provided $500,000 to boost WFP's humanitarian activities to aid the poorest people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

"The United Nations World Food Program...

has welcomed a contribution of a US$500,000 from the government of South Korea to support more than 38,000 of the poorest people in Gaza and the West Bank," the release said.

WFP explained the funds will be made available to vulnerable Palestinians via electronic vouchers with which they would be able to buy food.

On Wednesday, the United Nations launched an appeal to donors for $348 million to enable it to provide humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip and the West Bank for the remained of 2020.