UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Provides $500,000 To Support WFP Aid For Poorest Palestinians - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:39 AM

South Korea Provides $500,000 to Support WFP Aid for Poorest Palestinians - Statement

The World Food Program's (WFP) said in a press release on Thursday that South Korea has provided $500,000 to boost WFP's humanitarian activities to aid the poorest people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The World Food Program's (WFP) said in a press release on Thursday that South Korea has provided $500,000 to boost WFP's humanitarian activities to aid the poorest people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

"The United Nations World Food Program...

has welcomed a contribution of a US$500,000 from the government of South Korea to support more than 38,000 of the poorest people in Gaza and the West Bank," the release said.

WFP explained the funds will be made available to vulnerable Palestinians via electronic vouchers with which they would be able to buy food.

On Wednesday, the United Nations launched an appeal to donors for $348 million to enable it to provide humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip and the West Bank for the remained of 2020.

Related Topics

World United Nations Gaza Bank Buy South Korea 2020 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Strict action to be taken against rampaging lawyer ..

23 minutes ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University Teachers' Associatio ..

24 minutes ago

US Senate Confirms John Sullivan as Ambassador to ..

24 minutes ago

Lawyers observes strike to 'protest' their rampagi ..

24 minutes ago

Police reforms, writ of govt must to achieve progr ..

24 minutes ago

One killed, three injured in firing incident of In ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.