South Korea Provides US 2.5 Million Masks to Prevent COVID-19 - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The government of the Republic of Korea has supplied the United States with 2.5 million masks to help protect the population during the COVID-19 pandemic, US Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris said on Thursday.

"The Korean government donated 2.

5 million masks to the United States, and Korean churches and companies look forward to donating personal protective equipment to the US," Harris said during virtual event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington.

The US envoy called on the world to consider the Korean government's approach to the COVID-19 pandemic a "global model."

"Today Korea is emerging from COVID-19 and is in transition to the new normal, what they call here 'Everyday Life Quarantine,'" he said.

As of Thursday, the Republic of Korea had confirmed 12,500 COVID-19 cases and 282 related deaths, the Johns Hopkins University real-time website said.