South Korea Providing Only Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2022 | 03:40 PM

South Korea Providing Only Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) South Korea is not providing Ukraine with any type of aid but humanitarian, the South Korean Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Seoul was planning weapon supplies.

On Thursday, Putin said at the Valdai international discussion club that Moscow was aware of Seoul's plans to supply weapons and ammunition to Ukraine through Poland. He said this would damage bilateral relations, and asked how Seoul would like it if Moscow mirrored its move with North Korea.

"Our government provides humanitarian assistance to the citizens of Ukraine as part of cooperation with the international community. Our position regarding support for Ukraine remains unchanged," the ministry said.

President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Friday that South Korea never provided lethal weapons to Ukraine, which, however, the country has a sovereign right to do if it chooses to.

"We have provided humanitarian and peaceful assistance to Ukraine as a sign of solidarity with the international community, but we have never provided lethal weapons or anything like that. But in any case, this is a matter of our sovereignty, and I would like you to know that we are trying to support peaceful and good relations with all countries around the world, including Russia," Yoon said.

According to the South Korean government, its basic position regarding assistance to Ukraine is not to deliver lethal weapons. Seoul also promised that it would bring the total amount of aid to $100 million.

