South Korea Puts Japan Back on 'White List' of Trade Partners - Trade Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) South Korea on Monday put Japan back on the "white list" of privileged trade partners, three years after the removal, the South Korean Trade Ministry said.

The ministry announced the revision of its public notice of exports and imports of strategic goods. In the new version of the document, Tokyo is again listed as Seoul's privileged trade partner, which will allow South Korean companies exporting strategic goods to Japan to use simplified registration of documents and obtain permission in a shorter period - five days instead of 15.

Japan, in turn, has yet to decide on when it will re-include South Korea in its own "white list." South Korean officials said Tokyo needed more time to complete internal procedures and review legislation, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The two countries are scheduled to begin a new round of trade negotiations in Tokyo later in the day, the report said.

South Korea removed Japan from its "white list" in 2019 following a similar move by Tokyo, which thus responded to a decision by the South Korean Supreme Court to oblige Japanese companies to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's colonial rule on the Korean Peninsula in 1910-1945.

The new administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has decided not to demand compensation from Japan and pursued the normalization of relations.

Japan has responded by lifting export restrictions against South Korea on materials for production of semiconductors and displays, and Seoul, in turn, has withdrawn its WTO complaint against the measures. The sides have also agreed to normalize the exchange of military information and continue negotiations regarding the mutual inclusion in the "white lists." Apart from Japan, South Korea's "white list" consists of 28 countries, including the United States, France, and the United Kingdom.