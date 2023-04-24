UrduPoint.com

South Korea Puts Japan Back On 'White List' Of Trade Partners - Trade Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 11:50 AM

South Korea Puts Japan Back on 'White List' of Trade Partners - Trade Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) South Korea on Monday put Japan back on the "white list" of privileged trade partners, three years after the removal, the South Korean Trade Ministry said.

The ministry announced the revision of its public notice of exports and imports of strategic goods. In the new version of the document, Tokyo is again listed as Seoul's privileged trade partner, which will allow South Korean companies exporting strategic goods to Japan to use simplified registration of documents and obtain permission in a shorter period - five days instead of 15.

Japan, in turn, has yet to decide on when it will re-include South Korea in its own "white list." South Korean officials said Tokyo needed more time to complete internal procedures and review legislation, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The two countries are scheduled to begin a new round of trade negotiations in Tokyo later in the day, the report said.

South Korea removed Japan from its "white list" in 2019 following a similar move by Tokyo, which thus responded to a decision by the South Korean Supreme Court to oblige Japanese companies to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's colonial rule on the Korean Peninsula in 1910-1945.

The new administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has decided not to demand compensation from Japan and pursued the normalization of relations.

Japan has responded by lifting export restrictions against South Korea on materials for production of semiconductors and displays, and Seoul, in turn, has withdrawn its WTO complaint against the measures. The sides have also agreed to normalize the exchange of military information and continue negotiations regarding the mutual inclusion in the "white lists." Apart from Japan, South Korea's "white list" consists of 28 countries, including the United States, France, and the United Kingdom.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Exchange Exports France Tokyo Seoul United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States North Korea 2019 From

Recent Stories

Maqta Gateway acquires TTEK Inc. to serve internat ..

Maqta Gateway acquires TTEK Inc. to serve international markets with single wind ..

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th April 2023

3 hours ago
 25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid ..

25,824 calls handled by Sharjah Police during Eid Al Fitr holiday

12 hours ago
 Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax ..

Public benefit entities exempt from corporate tax law: Ministry of Finance

14 hours ago
 UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship D ..

UAE wins 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division II - Group B

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.