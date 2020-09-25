UrduPoint.com
South Korea Raising Combat Readiness After Killing Fisheries Official By DPRK - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The South Korean troops have raised combat readiness after it turned out that the country's fisheries official had been shot dead in North Korea, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier this week, South Korea's 47-year-old fisheries official went missing while on duty on an inspection boat near the South-North border. On Thursday, the South Korea Defense Ministry said that he had been shot dead in the North Korean waters as well as demanded from Pyongyang explanations and punishment of those responsible.

"Our military issued the instruction on Thursday that calls for the strengthening of the readiness posture regarding the current situation .

.. The focus is on closely monitoring North Korean military moves around the clock and to maintain a firm defense posture to swiftly react to all circumstances so as to prevent the escalation of tensions," deputy spokesperson for the Defense Ministry Col. Moon Hong-sik said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The incident with the fisheries official was described by South Korean President Moon Jae-in as shocking. He also vowed to react to any threats to the lives of citizens of his country coming from North Korea.

