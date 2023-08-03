Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 09:31 PM

South Korea Ramps Up Heatwave Response as Temperatures Soar - Reports

South Korea's Interior Ministry ramped up its emergency response to an all-time high on Thursday as a heatwave continued pushing temperatures across the country up to dangerous levels, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) South Korea's Interior Ministry ramped up its emergency response to an all-time high on Thursday as a heatwave continued pushing temperatures across the country up to dangerous levels, media reported.

Level 2 on the 3-tier scale was announced after the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters said it anticipated temperatures to rise above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) in more regions in the next three days, Yonhap news agency reported.

The ministry also said it would allocate an equivalent of $4.

6 million to cope with the heat. Most of it will go to the North Jeolla Province, which is hosting a global scout event. Over 100 people were hospitalized during the opening ceremony of the 25th World Scout Jamboree on Wednesday after suffering heat-related illness.

The number of patients treated for heat-related illnesses since late May reportedly rose to 1,385 on Wednesday. The national disease control agency said there had been 23 heat-related deaths. People aged over 65 are affected the most.

