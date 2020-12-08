South Korea Reaches Deal on COVID19 Vaccine Deliveries For 44 Million People - Ministry

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The South Korean government has reached an agreement with four pharmaceutical companies on supplies of coronavirus vaccines for 44 million people, the South Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare said in a statement.

According to the Tuesday release, the ministry has already pre-ordered 64 million doses that will be enough to vaccinate up to 34 million people.

Under the agreement with the South Korean government, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna will supply 20 million doses each (with 2 shots required per person for complete vaccination), while Johnson & Johnson's Janssen will deliver 4 million doses (only one shot required).

In addition, as part of the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVAX vaccine project, shots for 10 million people will be supplied to South Korea by AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Sanopi.

The start of vaccine deliveries is expected at the beginning of February.

South Korean Health Minister Park Neunghoo said at a Tuesday press briefing that the government was not holding any discussions on the possible deliveries of the Russian coronavirus vaccine.

The minister did say, however, that South Korea will be actively monitoring the global development of coronavirus vaccines and could change its procurement plans, if necessary.