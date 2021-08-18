UrduPoint.com

South Korea Ready To Mass Produce Upgraded Interceptor Missile - Defense Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

South Korea Ready to Mass Produce Upgraded Interceptor Missile - Defense Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) South Korea will start mass production of its improved interceptor missile Cheongung II as it has passed the necessary testing, the South Korean Defense Agency for Technology and Quality (DTaQ) said on Wednesday.

"With the successful completion of the quality certification tests, Cheongung II will now enter the stage of mass production," the DTaQ said in a statement, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The agency says that the missile performed well in the firing tests back in July and August.

The South Korean Agency for Defense Development began working on an upgraded version of the country's first domestically developed medium-range surface-to-air guided missile back in 2012. Comparable to the US cornerstone Patriot missile systems, Cheongung II is enhanced with an autonomous radar system outfitted to pursue air targets of a variety of sizes and flight patterns.

Related Topics

Firing Technology South Korea North Korea July August

Recent Stories

PM takes notice of woman’s assault at Minar-e-Pa ..

PM takes notice of woman’s assault at Minar-e-Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 NZ tour to Pakistan goes into doubts due to sitaut ..

NZ tour to Pakistan goes into doubts due to sitaution in Afghanistan

18 minutes ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits Police Lines Headq ..

Parliamentary delegation visits Police Lines Headquarters to review Muharram arr ..

5 minutes ago
 Verdict in 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's terror trial dela ..

Verdict in 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's terror trial delayed

5 minutes ago
 Organized beggar groups irks residents in Abbottab ..

Organized beggar groups irks residents in Abbottabad

5 minutes ago
 Lithuania Calls for Revision of EU Migration Polic ..

Lithuania Calls for Revision of EU Migration Policy Amid Challenge at Belarus Bo ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.