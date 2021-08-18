South Korea Ready to Mass Produce Upgraded Interceptor Missile - Defense Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) South Korea will start mass production of its improved interceptor missile Cheongung II as it has passed the necessary testing, the South Korean Defense Agency for Technology and Quality (DTaQ) said on Wednesday.

"With the successful completion of the quality certification tests, Cheongung II will now enter the stage of mass production," the DTaQ said in a statement, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The agency says that the missile performed well in the firing tests back in July and August.

The South Korean Agency for Defense Development began working on an upgraded version of the country's first domestically developed medium-range surface-to-air guided missile back in 2012. Comparable to the US cornerstone Patriot missile systems, Cheongung II is enhanced with an autonomous radar system outfitted to pursue air targets of a variety of sizes and flight patterns.