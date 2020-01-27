South Korea Received 1,047 N. Korean Defectors in 2019, Lowest in 18 Years - Ministry

A total of 1,047 North Korean defectors fled to South Korea in 2019, which is the lowest number recorded in 18 years, the South Korean Unification Ministry revealed on Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) A total of 1,047 North Korean defectors fled to South Korea in 2019, which is the lowest number recorded in 18 years, the South Korean Unification Ministry revealed on Monday.

According to the ministry, this figure includes 202 males and 845 females.

The last time so few defectors were registered was in 200 then only 1,043 North Koreans fled to the South. In the following years, the number ranged from about 1,100 to 2,900 people per year, peaking in 2009.

Since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un came to power in 2011, the number of defectors has been between 1,100 and 1,500.