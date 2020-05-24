UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Records 25 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Toll Reaches 11,190 - Health Authorities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 08:40 AM

South Korea Records 25 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Toll Reaches 11,190 - Health Authorities

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in South Korea has risen by 25 over the past 24 hours to 11,190, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Sunday.

Of those new cases, 17 resulted from the internal transmission, while eight others are imported from abroad.

The KCDC also said that 19 COVID-19 patients had been discharged over the past day, which brings the total number of recoveries to 10,213 ” over 91 percent of those infected.

Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 264 with no new fatalities being reported since Thursday.

Since early May, the daily increase is mainly connected with the new infection cluster in the district of Itaewon, one of Seoul's popular nightlife areas. The spike in infections is believed to be linked to a young man who visited several clubs in the area and later tested positive for COVID-19. So far, the number of cases linked to the cluster has reached 219, The health authorities are still detecting secondary and tertiary transmissions connected to Itaewon.

Related Topics

Young Man Seoul South Korea May Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces over 39,000 additiona ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings ..

7 hours ago

Profiteers fined Rs78,000 for overcharging on esse ..

7 hours ago

Taliban Announces 3-Day Ceasefire as Eid Holiday B ..

7 hours ago

Shibli Faraz terms Eid rare occasion as being cele ..

7 hours ago

Anti-Nuclear Group Criticizes US After Reports Cla ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.