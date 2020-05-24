South Korea Records 25 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Toll Reaches 11,190 - Health Authorities

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in South Korea has risen by 25 over the past 24 hours to 11,190, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Sunday.

Of those new cases, 17 resulted from the internal transmission, while eight others are imported from abroad.

The KCDC also said that 19 COVID-19 patients had been discharged over the past day, which brings the total number of recoveries to 10,213 ” over 91 percent of those infected.

Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 264 with no new fatalities being reported since Thursday.

Since early May, the daily increase is mainly connected with the new infection cluster in the district of Itaewon, one of Seoul's popular nightlife areas. The spike in infections is believed to be linked to a young man who visited several clubs in the area and later tested positive for COVID-19. So far, the number of cases linked to the cluster has reached 219, The health authorities are still detecting secondary and tertiary transmissions connected to Itaewon.