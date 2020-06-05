South Korea Records 39 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Toll Rises to 11,668 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 39 to 11,668 over the past day, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday, as the country is still struggling to stamp out new clusters of the coronavirus.

According to KCDC, 34 of the new cases are cases of local transmission, while five others are imported. As many as 31 of new cases were registered the country's central part with 15 of them in Seoul, 13 in the province of Gyeonggi and six in the city of Incheon.

Over the past day, seven patients have been discharged bringing total toll of recoveries to 10,506, which amounts to 90 percent of those infected.

Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 273.

So far, according to the health authorities, South Korea has conducted over 950,000 coronavirus tests since the start of the outbreak.

In early April, the daily increase in cases in South Korea dropped below 40, later stabilizing at about 10-20 cases. On May 6, only two new cases were registered. However, later, the authorities discovered a new cluster linked to a young man who visited several clubs in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood and tested positive for COVID-19. Separately, concerns are rising over a hotspot connected to a retail logistics center in the city of Bucheon.