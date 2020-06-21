UrduPoint.com
South Korea Records 48 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Sharp Drop From Saturday - KCDC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 09:30 AM

South Korea Records 48 New Cases of COVID-19 In Sharp Drop From Saturday - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) A total of 48 new positive tests for the coronavirus disease have been recorded in South Korea over the past 24 hours, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said Sunday.

The latest daily increase to the case total is significantly below the 67 new cases reported on Saturday.

All but 8 of the 48 new positive tests resulted from internal transmission, the KCDC said.

The bulk of the new cases were registered in Seoul, as 17 new positive tests were confirmed in the South Korean capital, the KCDC said. A further ten cases were reported in both Gyeonggi province and the city of Daejeon.

Since the start of the outbreak, 12,421 cases of the coronavirus disease have been registered by the KCDC.

There was no reported rise to the country's COVID-19 death toll, which still stands at 280, public health officials said.

The daily rise in coronavirus disease cases in South Korea fell to single figures in late April and early May, but a steady rise in positive tests has emerged within certain clusters, such as those who patronized night clubs in Seoul's Itaewon district.

In late May, 251 schools in the city of Bucheon were ordered to close, after only recently reopening, amid a surge in new cases in the local area. Many of these educational institutions were allowed to resume in-person teaching once again on June 11.

